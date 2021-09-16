Lil Nas X is just hours away from the release of his anticipated debut album, Montero, which is slated to feature some vulnerable lyrics about his upbringing. Ahead of the album’s release, the musician sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss the LP and just how far he’s come from his “Old Town Road” days.

Lil Nas X and Lowe’s conversation turned to his early college days, when he first found that music gave him an outlet to discover his purpose. At the time, Lil Nas X was coping with feelings of extreme anxiety, which he tried to ignore. But there was also a time where he was coping by smoking excessive amounts of weed. In fact, he would smoke so much that he even had pneumonia for an entire month without knowing it.

Replying to Lowe’s inquiry about substances, Lil Nas X said he used to smoke weed several times a day:

“I’d smoke like seven times a day. I was smoking so much that I had pneumonia and I didn’t realize it for like an entire month. They were like, ‘Oh, you really have to stop smoking right now.’ There was literally liquid in my lungs. It was crazy.”

Watch Lil Nas X’s full interview with Lowe above.

Montero is out 9/17 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.