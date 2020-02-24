Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding At Disney World And Everybody Freaked Out

Weekends are great for getting some relaxation in, or perhaps running errands and getting caught up on your ever-growing to-do list. Those are some ways to spend days off, but Lil Nas X took a different approach to this past weekend: He decided to crash a wedding at Disney World.

Lil Nas X shared a quick clip from the reception into which he inserted himself. The video starts with him and the bride holding hands and entering the dining area as the intro of “Old Town Road” plays. When everybody there realizes what is going on, they erupt into cheers. Understandably, one attendee looked at the camera and asked, “What the f*ck is happening right now?” Lil Nas X captioned the video, “just crashed a wedding at disney world.”

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

It was a big weekend for Lil Nas X beyond that, as he won the Outstanding New Artist honor at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards (where Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy also picked up a trophy). Speaking of awards, he also recently won a couple of Grammys, and during the ceremony, he teamed up with Nas for a new version of “Rodeo.” They promptly released a studio version of the collaboration, as well as a video.