Everybody’s Everything, a full-length documentary about Lil Peep, premiered earlier this year at SXSW. The film is set to hit theaters in November, and now the first trailer has been shared.

The two-minute video shows home videos of Peep (who died in 2017 at 21 years old) as a child, concert footage, and interviews with Post Malone, iLoveMakonnen, and Peep’s mother Liza Womack, an executive producer of the movie alongside Terrence Malick and Sarah Stennett. Womack says in the trailer, “Gus had very big plans. He wanted to revolutionize music as it sounds.” Malone also says, “When I met him, you just knew that this person’s a star.”

Stereogum previously wrote in their review of the film, “By showing rather than telling, Everybody’s Everything demonstrates the way Peep’s glassy-eyed emo-trap hybrid united a wide range of people. More directly, as the drug abuse that had lingered in the background comes to the forefront, the movie articulates the way his inability to say no to anyone contributing to his undoing.”

Malone also spoke about Peep’s death in a recent interview with Zane Lowe, saying, “I remember when Peep died and there was a bunch of shaming like on social media, like, ‘Oh these kids doing all their f*cking drugs.’ At the same time, you don’t know what someone is going through and you don’t know how easy it is just to get caught up in something to the point where you can’t stop. It’s not your fault. You don’t need somebody to talk down to you or say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t do drugs.’ You need somebody to be there to give you the support that you need as a friend or a family member. I’ve been there. It’s f*cking hard.”

Watch the trailer for Everybody’s Everything above.