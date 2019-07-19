Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

20-year-old Florida rapper Lil Pump, who once called himself the “most lyrical rapper of all time,” is back with a new single just five months after the release of his debut album, Harverd Dropout. On “Pose To Do,” Pump enlists seasoned party rap purveyors French Montana and Quavo to wonder “what I’m s’posed to do?” in response to all the attention they receive from female fans.

Produced by Mally Mall, the hypnotically looping trap beat brings out Pump’s bounciest flow as he brags about being surrounded by women, but only being interested in one. “She might be a thot,” he reasons, “But I’m a thot too.” Quavo provides the hook, while French bats cleanup, shouting out his incarcerated partner Max B and teasing that an album is “on the way.”

“Pose To Do” doesn’t seem like the start of a new album cycle — instead, it’s more of a reminder that Pump is still out there and capable of getting A-listers like Quavo to guest star on buzz singles, suggesting that when he does decide to release a new album, it could very well be loaded with even bigger names.

Lil Pump is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.