Fans have been waiting for Lil Uzi Vert’s highly-anticipated album Eternal Atake since he began teasing it nearly two years ago. The album is finally here and it lives up to the hype.

Lil Uzi Vert first gave a taste of Eternal Atake with the track “Futsal Shuffle,” which debuted alongside a dance routine. But after the record’s release, other tracks from the project soared in popularity: Three of the songs off Eternal Atake achieved a top-10 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Only Drake, Lil Wayne, and J. Cole had done this before. While Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” still sits No. 1, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Baby Pluto” came in at No. 6, while “Lo Mein” and “Silly Watch” arrived at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Additionally, all 18 songs from Eternal Atake charted this week, giving Uzi 20 total tracks on the Hot 100 simultaneously. The only other artists to have that many songs on the chart at once are Drake and Lil Wayne.

The impressive debut weeks arrives just over a year after Lil Uzi Vert made a stunning announcement, saying he was going to quit rap in a vague Instagram post. “I’m done with Music,” he wrote. “I deleted everything. I wanna be normal … I wanna wake up in 2013. You are free.” But clearly, the break from music didn’t last long as the rapper returned about a year later with the recent project after signing a management deal with Roc Nation.

Eternal Atake is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

