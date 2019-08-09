Getty Image

Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake seems to be languishing — ahem — eternally in label limbo, but that won’t stop the Pennsylvania powerhouse from finding ways to release new music for the fans who have been patiently waiting. In this case, the “new” track is actually an older one that Lil Uzi and the song’s producer, Cassius Jay, have been teasing since 2017. “Die Today” features a soft flute loop and snickering snares, with a smug, bratty verse from Lil Uzi, who smiles at old haters while he laughs his way to the bank.

Last month, Cassius Jay promised to drop the new/old song if his Twitter reached 100K — a tall order, considering he only had around 17,000 when he sent the tweet. Of course, he kept the momentum going by retweeting the skeptics who disputed the feasibility of the feat, which only generated even more engagement as more fans joined in on the fun.

Aug 9 @LILUZIVERT we dropping “Die Today “ Fans get ready n get my Twitter up to 100k n I’ll drop Friday !!! — Cassius Jay (@Cassiusjay07) July 30, 2019

And while Cassius fell well short of the goal, it appears the plans for release were likely already in place because here the track is, while Cassius’ follower total is still nowhere near six digits. It all works out in the end, though — Cassius got some attention and Lil Uzi fans got another new track to hold them over as the rapper figures out his label situation.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music group.