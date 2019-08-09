Lil Uzi Vert Laughs At The Haters On Cassius Jay’s ‘Die Today’

08.09.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake seems to be languishing — ahem — eternally in label limbo, but that won’t stop the Pennsylvania powerhouse from finding ways to release new music for the fans who have been patiently waiting. In this case, the “new” track is actually an older one that Lil Uzi and the song’s producer, Cassius Jay, have been teasing since 2017. “Die Today” features a soft flute loop and snickering snares, with a smug, bratty verse from Lil Uzi, who smiles at old haters while he laughs his way to the bank.

Last month, Cassius Jay promised to drop the new/old song if his Twitter reached 100K — a tall order, considering he only had around 17,000 when he sent the tweet. Of course, he kept the momentum going by retweeting the skeptics who disputed the feasibility of the feat, which only generated even more engagement as more fans joined in on the fun.

And while Cassius fell well short of the goal, it appears the plans for release were likely already in place because here the track is, while Cassius’ follower total is still nowhere near six digits. It all works out in the end, though — Cassius got some attention and Lil Uzi fans got another new track to hold them over as the rapper figures out his label situation.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music group.

Around The Web

TAGSCassius JayLil Uzi Vert
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP