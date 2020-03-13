Fans of Lil Uzi Vert are just getting over their frustrations over the repeated delays and setbacks of Eternal Atake. The album was initially slated for a quick release following Luv Is Rage 2, but label issues and repeated track leaks impeded its release — until last week. Looking to make up for the wait, Uzi Vert has shared his plans to return with a packed deluxe version of the album.

Uzi Vert originally announced the deluxe version hours after the release of Eternal Atake, asking fans “How many y’all want on deluxe?” He continued to tease the deluxe version with additional tweets, one of which said, “Dude I drop the first half of EA second half of Album ON THE WAY.”

How many y’all want on deluxe? — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 6, 2020

I put 2 albums in one second half of EA is LUV vs The World 2 🛸 🌍 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 12, 2020

Aiming for a speedier release than the standard edition, Uzi Vert announced today that the deluxe edition would arrive tonight. In a new twist, Uzi Vert revealed that the second half of Eternal Atake would also be the sequel to his 2016 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World.

Fourteen songs deep, the second half of Eternal Atake showcases a packed guest list, among them Cheif Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and Nav.

The deluxe version of Eternal Atake is out 03/13 via Altantic.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.