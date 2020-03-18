Lil Uzi Vert Releases A Cheeky Collection Of ‘Eternal Atake’ Merch

After literally waiting years for Lil Uzi Vert to release his Eternal Atake album, LUV fans now have almost more Eternal Atake than they can handle. Just a week after releasing the long-awaited project, Lil Uzi followed up with a deluxe version that turned out to be a whole new album titled LUV Vs. The World 2. Now, he’s dropping another batch of EA-related goods on his supporters, in the form of a massive drop of cheeky album merch: T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, posters, and more.

Most of the shirts and hoodies’ designs callback to the early Eternal Atake promotional material, itself a kind of homage to really poorly designed religious organization websites (the Heaven’s Gate imagery is almost impossible to ignore). The lettering is big, blocky, and colorful but cheap-looking –purposely so — and the photoshop resembles that “Brother John is pretty handy on the ol’ Macintosh” vibe that a lot of the early, DIY internet had before you could create a near work of art on your iPhone (also, get off my lawn). It’s all very tongue-in-cheek and delightfully nostalgic. Take a look at some of the designs below, and make your purchase’s on Uzi’s store.

Eternal Atake is out now on Atlantic. Get it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.