Lil Uzi Vert Shares The Tracklist For His Highly-Anticipated ‘Eternal Atake’ Album

To the satisfaction of Lil Uzi Vert fans everywhere, the wait for his next album is nearly over. Last week, the rapper revealed the record, entitled Eternal Atake, would arrive in two weeks. Over the last two years, he’s said similar things, leading to fan frustration. But this time it appears to be real. After all, he’s now shared an actual tracklist.

Uzi’s been trickling out a fair amount of album material recently, starting with the surprise release of his Backstreet Boys-sampling effort, “That Way.” Shortly afterwards, he was invited to appear on the next Backstreet Boys album by band member Nick Carter himself. And there was more. Uzi returned on Tuesday with an intergalactic album trailer for Eternal Atake, which introduced Baby Pluto, a possible alter ego of sorts for Uzi.

https://twitter.com/LILUZIVERT/status/1235735443943157760

And now there’s the aforementioned tracklist. It spans 18 tracks in total, 16 of them previously-unheard songs. (The remaining two are “That Way” and “Futsal Shuffle 2020.”) The album will also largely be a solo effort, with just one guest: The Internet’s Syd. On top of that it will also feature a sample of Travis Scott’s “Way Back,” one that Uzi thanked Scott for clearing earlier this week.

Scroll up to the tweet above to see the tracklist for Eternal Atake.