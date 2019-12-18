Lil Uzi Vert Hints He Is Going To ‘Flood 2020’ With New Music

When Lil Uzi Vert’s new album Eternal Atake is coming has been one of the year’s biggest hip-hop mysteries. We still don’t have a release date yet, but it looks like Uzi has some big ideas for 2020.

On Twitter last night, the rapper decided to stir the pot by suggesting that he will be a lot more prolific in 2020 than he was in 2019. He tweeted, “I think imma just flood 2020,” followed by a flame and smiling face emoji. Although he didn’t explicitly say that this “flood” will consist of new music, that is how most fans are interpreting the tweet.

I think imma just flood 2020 🔥☺️ — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 18, 2019

Uzi recently capped off his year by releasing “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” the first single from Eternal Atake.

All of this comes after Uzi announced his retirement at the start of the year. In January, he wrote on Instagram, “I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with Music. I deleted everything. I wanna be normal … I wanna wake up in 2013. You are free.” He has seemingly had a change of heart since then, though, given all his recent activity and the fact that in May, he said he finished the last song from an upcoming project.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.