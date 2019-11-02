Getty Image

Music

Lil Uzi Vert Performs New Music At The Day N Vegas Festival To An Excited Crowd

Contributing Writer

Lil Uzi Vert released his latest record, Luv Is Rage 2, in 2017, and he as been teasing a follow-up ever since. In January, Uzi announced he had quit making music and deleted all of his tracks, citing frustration with his record label and saying he wants to be “normal.” However, it didn’t take long for Uzi to step out of retirement, because just a few months later, Uzi announced he finished the last song on his upcoming record, Eternal Atake. No more information about the record has emerged until Uzi performed a headlining set at Day N Vegas festival Friday night. During his set, the rapper debuted a new song to a receptive crowd.

Uzi put on a high-production show Friday night in Las Vegas, exciting the crowd by performing a thumping new track.

The rapper made sure to keep the energy high during his entire performance. Not only did the rapper debut new music, but he even jumped into the crowd and one point and threw his microphone to a group of fans.

Before debuting new music at Day N Vegas, the rapper had a leaked song surface online. Uzi also recently joined the Roc Nation label. Shortly thereafter, the rapper leaked his track “Free Uzi,” which was quickly pulled from streaming services.

Watch clips of Uzi’s performance above.

