Lil Uzi Vert Gives The Reason Why He Hasn’t Had Sex Since 2018

It feels fair to say that a common topic in hip-hop songs (and most music, really) is sex. Lil Uzi Vert apparently doesn’t make that part of his life a priority, though. At the very least, he hasn’t recently: Towards the end of last year, he raised eyebrows by revealing that he did not have sex once in 2019, writing on Twitter, “I haven’t had sex in 2 years like end of 2018.”

I haven’t had sex in 2 years like end of 2018. https://t.co/92CmRZVYTt — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 26, 2019

I hope somebody older from ya family see this 😡 don’t say stuff like that . https://t.co/vpdqN2qHNB — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 26, 2019

To that, a Twitter user responded, “I wanna have raw sex with u uzi,” to which Uzi answered, “I hope somebody older from ya family see this [angry emoji] don’t say stuff like that.” Since then (December 26), fans have been curious about the reasons behind Uzi’s supposed lack of sexual activity, and today, the rapper shed some light on the situation. Addressing his previous comments, he tweeted, “I don’t wanna have sex I just wanna connect.”

I don’t wanna have sex I just wanna connect 👍🏾 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 2, 2020

So, Uzi appears to not be that interested in sex these days, and it appears that he is also not that interested in working with Grimes. In a recent Zane Lowe interview, Grimes revealed that Uzi ghosted her, saying, “[Uzi] asked me to produce an EP for him once, and then I sent him the WeTransfer and he never downloaded it. And I was like, ‘Dude, I spent two weeks on this.’ It hurt my feelings.”