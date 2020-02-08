Lil Uzi Vert Teases A Sequel To ‘XO Tour Llif3’ Ahead Of ‘Eternal Atake’

This summer will mark two years since Lil Uzi Vert announced his second album, entitled Eternal Atake. Despite many attempts to complete it, Uzi has been plagued with repeated delays, which he’s blamed on the owners of the Generation Now label to whom he’s signed, DJ Drama and Don Cannon. This has all led the rapper to voice his frustrations on social media. Despite the delays, Uzi has done a decent job of keeping fans interested in the album by sharing tidbits of it now and then.

While responding to a fan’s question on Twitter earlier this week, Uzi revealed more information about Eternal Atake. “Don’t y’all ever just wish you could go back to when XO tour life dropped,” one fan asked. Uzi responded, “It’s a PART 2,” in turn teasing the possibility of a sequel to the 2016 track.

It’s a PART 2 🧡🧠 🙊 https://t.co/aMonijYoXs — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 6, 2020

“XO Tour Llif3” stands as Uzi Vert’s most popular single to date, the track racking up over a billion streams on Spotify and being certified 7X platinum by the RIAA. While an official release date for Eternal Atake remains unknown, a sequel to “XO Tour Llif3” can be added to the long list of things to look forward to on the upcoming album.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.