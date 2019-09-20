Lil Wayne says he and Drake still plan to make an album together in a new interview this week. Wednesday, Vibe posted their latest interview with Wayne, where he gives the intriguing quote.

“We’re both doing what we do, but he already know (we’re doing the album),” Wayne says. “We still text and send songs here and there, change a verse because he killed me or change a verse ‘cause I killed him. It’s still the same competition.”

The joint album was first rumored almost a decade ago on the heels of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s joint album Watch The Throne. At the time, Drake said that he didn’t want him and Wayne’s joint album to be made into a competition with Jay and Kanye’s joint album. However, in 2019, any comparison to Watch The Throne would be outdated. Drake and Wayne haven’t appeared on a track together since 2017 on “Family Feud,” which could be a coincidence or a strategic gap before the duo’s album arrives.

While it’s unclear how far along the album is, Wayne also said his 13th solo album Funeral is his next release, and that it’ll be out later this year.

“I love the difficulty of trying to fit in with what’s going on today, making sure I sound likable to the ears today and having to remind myself that it’s not about what it was back then,” Wayne says about Funeral.

Wayne’s been staying busy on the music front, recently collaborating with Birdman and Juvenile, and SiR.