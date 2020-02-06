Lil Wayne Brings His ‘Funeral’ Album To ‘The Tonight Show’ By Performing ‘Dreams’

Lil Wayne recently delivered his thirteenth studio album, Funeral. Featuring 24 songs, Wayne showed flashes of his old self on the album, especially on “Mahagony” and “Mama Mia,” but the record was still met with mixed reviews, as some believed the album was both too long and included too many fillers.

Unfazed by it all, Wayne continues his press run for Funeral. Following the release of his interview with NORE on Drink Champs, as well as a surprise appearance on the The Masked Singer, Wayne took his talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a track from his newly-released album, “Dreams.” Backed by the musical talents of The Roots, Wayne delivered an upbeat performance of the energetic song.

During the press tour for Funeral, Wayne has generated some interesting headlines. He revealed that at first, he didn’t realize that Quality Control Music and Top Dawg Entertainment were record labels, not the names of artists. He also thought 21 Savage was the name of a group, and not an individual person. Wayne also addressed his beef with Pusha T, and at this point, he genuinely doesn’t know why they’re locked in a feud.

Watch Wayne perform “Dreams” on The Tonight Show above, and read our review of Funeral here.