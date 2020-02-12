Lil Wayne Beats Elvis Presley’s Record For The Second-Most Songs On The Top 40 Charts

Lil Wayne’s album Funeral arrived last week without much warning. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, marking the rapper’s second consecutive release to arrive at the top of the charts following his 2018 effort Tha Carter V. But the album’s charting slot also awards him another accolade. Weezy has officially surpassed Elvis Presley for the second-most Top 40’s-charting releases. With his new album, the rapper now has 82 songs that have reached the upper end of the charts.

Lil Wayne now officially has the most hits, second to Drake who holds an impressive 100 tracks on the Top 40’s charts. Weezy’s feat puts him only one song ahead of King of Rock and Roll. Taylor Swift sits next on the list with 62 top songs, though she holds the record for the most singles sold over the last decade.

Lil Wayne’s Funeral debuted at No. 1 after selling a total of 139,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The record’s No. 1 placement marks Wayne’s 12th Top 10 album over his lengthy career.

Check out the list of the 12 artists with the most Top 40’s hits below.

100 – Drake

82 – Lil Wayne

81 – Elvis Presley

63 – Taylor Swift

57 – Elton John

56 – Kanye West

54 – Nicki Minaj

51 – Eminem

51 – Glee Cast

50 – The Beatles

50 – Jay-Z

50 – Rihanna

