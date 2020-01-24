Lil Wayne Teases ‘Funeral,’ The Follow-Up To ‘Tha Carter V’ That Will Be Out Soon

Lil Wayne has been one of the biggest rappers for decades now, and through it all, his productivity level hasn’t dropped off. He has released a new album at least every few years since 1999, and now he is ready to share another one: Wayne posted a teaser for a new record called Funeral, which is set for release on January 31.

The 28-second teaser features a short bit of new music: Over strings and piano, Wayne says, “Welcome to the funeral, yeah / closed casket as usual / Yeah, welcome to the funeral.” The post also includes a pre-order link, where Funeral can be purchased in a number of formats, including digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape. The Funeral shop page also includes merch, most of which is clothing.

Cleverly, when the album art is rotated 180 degrees, the Funeral text reads, “Lil Wayne,” but lowercase and as one word.

Soon !! ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/oiVqoGJrnW — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 23, 2020

While the album was presumably in its final stages, Lil Wayne found time to hop on other artists’ projects as well. He featured on Lil Tjay’s “Leaked (Remix),” and he linked up with Travis Barker and Rick Ross for “Gimme Brain.”

Check out the Funeral teaser above.

Funeral is out 01/31 via Young Money Records. Pre-order it here.