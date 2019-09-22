Lil Wayne has been on the road touring across North America for several months. The rapper embarked on an unlikely tour with veteran post-punk group Blink-182, which has had his fair share of cancellations. The rapper even canceled a St. Louis show after he was escorted out of a Ritz-Carlton hotel by police and had to skip town. More recently, Weezy canceled another performance Saturday night at Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful. According to fans, the crowd lined up to see Lil Wayne’s headling performance but he was a no-show.

After fans had gathered around a stage to see Weezy’s headlining set, a message appeared on screens informing attendees that the rapper would not show. “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne will not be able to perform tonight,” the message read. “Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Lil Wayne has me out here looking like a dumbass lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/DHpRj4Hnza — lauren ray (@lvurenrvy) September 22, 2019

Soon after disappointed festival attendees filed out, people on Twitter had already begun cracking jokes about Weezy’s last-minute cancellation.

Lil Wayne tonight was like Nooooope not tonight Satan #LifeisBeautiful2019 pic.twitter.com/2GmYvJKPWh — LNat🇬🇹 (@love_natt11) September 22, 2019

damn 6ix9ine probably snitched on lil wayne too, that’s why he didn’t show up for life is beautiful lmao — Jess. (@naturaalmystic_) September 22, 2019

In other Lil Wayne news, a highly-anticipated album with Drake may very well be on its way. Weezy confirmed that he and Drake often talk about collaborating. “We still text and send songs here and there, change a verse because he killed me or change a verse ‘cause I killed him,” Weezy said. “It’s still the same competition.”