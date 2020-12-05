Lil Wayne shared his No Ceilings 3 mixtape at the end of November, and has since released remixes of certain tracks by Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Future, and more. Now there’s a video for one of its stand-out tracks, “Something New.” It follows him throughout his lavish mansion as he makes numerous outfit changes, and eventually taking a dive in the pool. He’s the only person in the video, apart from a nude woman who appears at the end.

There were a number of moments in No Ceilings 3 that caught the attention of fans. The project found him reconnecting with Drake for the first time in a few years, yielding the collaboration “BB King Freestyle.” Wayne also announced that his album I Am Not A Human Being III would arrive next year, news that was shared on the song “Lamar,” a remix of Jay-Z’s “Takeover.” On the flip side, he caught some flack for flexing his relationship with Donald Trump on “Life Is Good.” “I smoke it, she say pass it, she doing too much,” he said. “Haven’t done my taxes, f*cking with Trump.”

You can watch the “Something New” video above.

