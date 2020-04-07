Lil Yachty Says He’s ‘About To Drop’ A New Album ‘Really Soon’

Lil Yachty has been a creative force during the coronavirus pandemic, both musically and in terms of social media activity. He has been paying people to do wild things on Instagram Live (like shave their eyebrows off and drink pee) and “selling” toilet paper for extreme prices, but he’s also unveiled some new music. He shared the hilarious “Oprah’s Bank Account” video a month ago, and now it appears Yachty has a new album on the way.

Yachty recently hopped on an Instagram Live interview with 99 JAMZ’s Supa Cindy, and during their chat, Yachty said he plans on releasing a new album soon, saying, “I’m about to drop this album.” He was asked about who might be featuring on the album, and he responded, “I can’t say yet. I wish I could, but I’m super excited to drop it and just like… soon. Really soon.” He wasn’t able to give a specific date, but he reiterated that the record isn’t too far away.

It seems Oprah herself would be interested in the record. At the very least, she was a fan of “Oprah’s Bank Account,” as she said of the track, “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it! I haven’t seen the video, but it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!”

Watch the interview above.