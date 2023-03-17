Lil Yachty fans were disappointed tonight, as the rapper’s scheduled performance at SXSW has since been canceled due to rain and lightning in Austin. In addition, all other outdoor venue performances were evacuated from the Moody Amphitheater.

“Attention Moody Amphitheater Guests: Due to current conditions, the venue is being evacuated and all event programming has been cancelled. Our primary concern is the safety of our patrons and staff,” the venue tweeted.

“Unfortunately, we have to evacuate the venue,” a voice says in the video captured by an attendee — and everyone in the crowd audibly boos. “Just for the time being. We will let you know when it is safe to enter. I know this is not what anyone wanted to do.”

The moment the Lil Yachty concert at Billboard’s THE STAGE was evacuated due to lightning at SXSW. #sxsw pic.twitter.com/8FzHMA5CkN — Jay Janner (@jayjanner) March 17, 2023

While the music will go on safely still inside with other acts, concertgoers are wondering if Yachty will return to make it up to them on another night of the festival.

“Sooo are we gonna get refunded??? cuz i guarantee we did not come to see anybody but yachty…” one fan wrote, tagging SXSW.

soooo are we gonna get refunded??? cuz i guarantee we did not come to see anybody but yachty…. @sxsw — cassie ☆ (@CASSIEYVE) March 17, 2023

Another pointed out that Yachty had apparently posted to his Twitter and Instagram story that the show would go on before eventually deleting it — meaning it’s unlikely considering the weather conditions are causing power outages in some parts of the city and state.