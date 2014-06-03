Limp Bizkit’s New Single Will Be Released On Cassette To Save Us All Time

Back in 2012, a lot of people took Fred Durst’s comments about Limp Bizkit being “a moment in time” and saying that “it’s over” to mean that the band was calling it quits. What he really meant was that Limp Bizkit was done in the United States, because American music is driven by the corporations, man, and they couldn’t tour anymore because their fans had moved on. In 2013, they proved that it wasn’t over when they released the new single, “Ready to Go,” which featured Lil Wayne and the promise to save rock n roll or something. That was about all that we had heard regarding their “upcoming” album, Stampede of the Disco Elephants, until a new Facebook post from this weekend.
Limp Bizkit will be releasing a new single, or rather an “EXPERIENCE,” from Stampede, but American fans really shouldn’t get their hopes up.
Limp Bizkit has a full slate of summer shows listed on the official website, but only one of them is in the U.S. What a shame. Guess we’ll just have to live without that new cassette tape that most people don’t even know how to use.
By oldest of old school he does mean hipster right?
I’m delighted that their post includes the phrase “lovely collectibles” and ends with “love you!”
HARDCORE LIKE A GRANDMA SHOPPING QVC, Y’ALL.
No rules? Isn’t the whole idea behind this setting up more rules?
I don’t know how anyone can read that message and believe in the existence of a just God.
Because it gives you even more ammo to use on Eurosnobs whining about how Americans are all ignorant boobs?
I like how they had to put “Limp Bizkit” under “LB” because the average Limp Bizkit fan would have no idea what LB stood for
I would love to get ahold of one of those cassettes. It would gimme somethin’ to break.
I hope he spells out his band again in these new songs. You know a band is good when they spell their name in a song.
Jesus, is that what Fred Durst looks like now? That’s just perfect.
Limp Bizkit is still a band? And people still listen to them?
One of the many regrets to come out of lovely Jacksonville, FL. Our hometown hero. Sigh.
You’ll always have Tebow.
Full circle! I saw Limp Bizkit as an opening act before they signed to a label. They threw copies of the demo cassette into the crowd, hoping they’d hit someone important.
I’m really, really old.
Remember when Wes Borland quit Limp Bizkit because he thought he was above being in that band. How did that work out for him?
I remember the early 2000s.