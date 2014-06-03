Limp Bizkit’s New Single Will Be Released On Cassette To Save Us All Time

Senior Writer
06.02.14 14 Comments
Back in 2012, a lot of people took Fred Durst’s comments about Limp Bizkit being “a moment in time” and saying that “it’s over” to mean that the band was calling it quits. What he really meant was that Limp Bizkit was done in the United States, because American music is driven by the corporations, man, and they couldn’t tour anymore because their fans had moved on. In 2013, they proved that it wasn’t over when they released the new single, “Ready to Go,” which featured Lil Wayne and the promise to save rock n roll or something. That was about all that we had heard regarding their “upcoming” album, Stampede of the Disco Elephants, until a new Facebook post from this weekend.

Limp Bizkit will be releasing a new single, or rather an “EXPERIENCE,” from Stampede, but American fans really shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Limp Bizkit has a full slate of summer shows listed on the official website, but only one of them is in the U.S. What a shame. Guess we’ll just have to live without that new cassette tape that most people don’t even know how to use.

