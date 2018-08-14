One of the most stunning musical developments in 2018 was Fleetwood Mac’s decision to fire their longtime guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham and hit the arena circuit without him. In explaining this decision, his onetime paramour Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone that, “We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019].” Now of course, we know why Buckingham wanted to wait a bit.
Today, the guitarist announced plans to roll out a new greatest hits package titled Solo Anthology as well as a full slate of solo tour dates throughout North America. As it happens, many of the shows conflict with Fleetwood Mac’s upcoming run, which certainly had to be a sticking point for all parties involved.
Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham is set to drop on October 5 via Rhino Records. Tickets for Buckingham’s North American tour go on sale Saturday, August 18 and can be purchased though his official website. Check out the full slate of dates below.
10/07 -– Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/09 -– San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
10/12 -– Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/13 –- San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre
10/15 -– Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/17 –- Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theater
10/18 –- Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
10/19 -– Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
10/21 -– Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
10/22 –- Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
10/24 -– Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
10/26 –- Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater
10/27 –- Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall
10/28 –- Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
11/05 -– Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater
11/06 -– Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater
11/08 -– Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
11/09 –- Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
11/10 –- Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
11/12 –- Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre
11/13 -– Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre
11/14 –- Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/16 -– Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square
11/17 –- Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
11/26 -– North Canton, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/27 -– New Tonowanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
11/29 -– New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
11/30 -– York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
12/01 -– Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
12/04 –- New York, NY @ Town Hall
12/05 –- Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
12/06 -– Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
12/08 –- Concord, NH @ Capitol Center
12/09 –- Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center
