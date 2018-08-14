Getty Image

One of the most stunning musical developments in 2018 was Fleetwood Mac’s decision to fire their longtime guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham and hit the arena circuit without him. In explaining this decision, his onetime paramour Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone that, “We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019].” Now of course, we know why Buckingham wanted to wait a bit.

Today, the guitarist announced plans to roll out a new greatest hits package titled Solo Anthology as well as a full slate of solo tour dates throughout North America. As it happens, many of the shows conflict with Fleetwood Mac’s upcoming run, which certainly had to be a sticking point for all parties involved.

Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham is set to drop on October 5 via Rhino Records. Tickets for Buckingham’s North American tour go on sale Saturday, August 18 and can be purchased though his official website. Check out the full slate of dates below.

10/07 -– Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/09 -– San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

10/12 -– Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/13 –- San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre

10/15 -– Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/17 –- Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theater

10/18 –- Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

10/19 -– Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

10/21 -– Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

10/22 –- Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

10/24 -– Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

10/26 –- Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

10/27 –- Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall

10/28 –- Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

11/05 -– Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater

11/06 -– Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

11/08 -– Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

11/09 –- Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

11/10 –- Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

11/12 –- Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre

11/13 -– Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre

11/14 –- Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

11/16 -– Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

11/17 –- Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

11/26 -– North Canton, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/27 -– New Tonowanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

11/29 -– New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

11/30 -– York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

12/01 -– Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

12/04 –- New York, NY @ Town Hall

12/05 –- Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

12/06 -– Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

12/08 –- Concord, NH @ Capitol Center

12/09 –- Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center