Kwaku Alston for Disney Studios

A few days ago, it was announced that alongside the official soundtrack for the new The Lion King movie, there would be a Beyonce-produced album called The Lion King: The Gift. That record is set to drop real soon too, with a release date of July 19. Now the full tracklist has been revealed, and it’s absolutely stacked.

The album features a collaboration between Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino, as well as a collab between Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar. Beyond that, the tracklist also contains Jessie Reyez, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, Wale, and others. There’s even an appearance from Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce previously said of the album in a statement:

“This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip-hop and Afro Beat. I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

Check out the tracklist for The Lion King: The Gift above. Beyonce also spoke about the album with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, so check that our below.

JUST ANNOUNCED: '#TheLionKing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with @RobinRoberts' special will feature the EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE PREMIERE of @Beyonce's music video for “Spirit” & an exclusive interview with the superstar! Watch TONIGHT at 8pmET on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/mfhnDwVq7G pic.twitter.com/bd884lHSy9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2019

The Lion King: The Gift is out 7/19 via Walt Disney Records.