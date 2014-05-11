Listen To A Cruise Ship Play ‘Seven Nation Army’ On Its Horns

The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” contains easily the most recognizable riff of the 2000s, one that Jack White originally composed for a James Bond film. Everyone knows it and it’s played everywhere: sports games, bar mitzvahs, condo pitch meetings, and now, on cruise ship horns.

MSC magnifica plays seven nation army during Hamburg’s “harbour-birthday” celebration. (Via)

It’s even discernible when it sounds like a fart filtered through Gene Belcher’s megaphone.

Via Reddit