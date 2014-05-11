Listen To A Cruise Ship Play ‘Seven Nation Army’ On Its Horns

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.11.14 5 Comments

The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” contains easily the most recognizable riff of the 2000s, one that Jack White originally composed for a James Bond film. Everyone knows it and it’s played everywhere: sports games, bar mitzvahs, condo pitch meetings, and now, on cruise ship horns.

MSC magnifica plays seven nation army during Hamburg’s “harbour-birthday” celebration. (Via)

It’s even discernible when it sounds like a fart filtered through Gene Belcher’s megaphone.

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TAGScruise shipsSEVEN NATION ARMYTHE WHITE STRIPES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP