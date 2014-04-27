Listen To A Slow Jam Version Of The ‘DuckTales’ Theme Song

As previously noted, ducks are horrible rape monsters that will stab you with their corkscrew duck dongs when you least expect it. Basically, they’re the Jaime Lannisters of the animal kingdom. There is absolutely nothing sexy about a duck. But a slow jam version of the DuckTales theme song, as performed by POW!GRL and Scott Bradlee? Baby, tonight, we’re gonna make some F*ckTales.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Saturday Morning Slow Jams