Listen To A Slow Jam Version Of The ‘DuckTales’ Theme Song

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.27.14 6 Comments

As previously noted, ducks are horrible rape monsters that will stab you with their corkscrew duck dongs when you least expect it. Basically, they’re the Jaime Lannisters of the animal kingdom. There is absolutely nothing sexy about a duck. But a slow jam version of the DuckTales theme song, as performed by POW!GRL and Scott Bradlee? Baby, tonight, we’re gonna make some F*ckTales.

Via Saturday Morning Slow Jams

TAGSCartoon Theme SongsDucktalesScott BradleeSLOW JAMS

