Listen To Jimmy Fallon And Barbra Streisand Shamelessly Sing A Medley Of Duets

09.16.14 3 Comments

If you didn’t hear, Barbra Streisand has a new album of duets coming out and she was the only guest on The Tonight Show to promote it. It was her first visit to the show in 50 years, which is pretty amazing when you think about it. Who knows what kind of amazing laughs happened in the rest of the show because we get a nice taste of those sweets duets with the online clip chosen for tonight.

Jimmy Fallon stands in for Streisand’s partners, clearly too busy to cut through the logging chain on the studio doors and join the solo visit. I don’t think I’d want to see Elvis right now anyway. He’s not so bloated any more, but he smells peculiar. I think Fallon could’ve done without the wig, though.

This was billed as a television event, meaning it is an event that happened on television. Its not false when you say that. Also people do love Streisand, so here we are.

