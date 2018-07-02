All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzz-worthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of the “City That Never Sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for you hard-earned dollars — with Springsteen On Broadway a long-standing given that you owe it to yourself to see — we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area.

Monday, July 2

Getty Image

Just Blaze With Operator Emz, Natasha Diggs, and Joey Carvello at The Bowery Electric [Tickets]

The legendary hip-hop producer behind some of the biggest hits in the genres history is out for a night of beats, breaks and drums.

Tuesday, July 3

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

U2 at Mohegan Sun Arena [Tickets]

Okay, so not quite within the city limits, but if you missed out on seeing U2 on their Experience + Innocence tour at Barclays or Madison Square Garden last week, you owe it to yourself to make the drive. The spectacle alone is worth the mileage.

Wednesday, July 4

Getty Image

Carrie Underwood with Dan & Shay at The Rooftop at Pier 17 [Tickets]

One of the biggest stars in all of country music is in town to help New York celebrate Independence Day with a bang.

DJ Self and DJ Esco at Knockdown Center [Tickets]

Two of hip-hops buzziest DJs teaming up for one night.

Thursday, July 5

Getty Image

KRS-One at S.O.B.’s [Tickets]

One of the greatest MCs to ever pick of a microphone in the city’s premier hip-hop venue. What more could you ask for?

Friday, July 6

Getty Image

Trey Anastasio at the SummerStage in Central Park [Tickets]

Flying solo without the rest of his iconic jam band Phish, Trey Anastasio hits the stage in Central Park for a night of intense guitar noodling.

Gary U.S. Bonds at the Highline Ballroom [Tickets]

One of Bruce Springsteen earliest friends and collaborators in the music world, Gary U.S. Bonds delivers a simmering set of R&B fused with rock and roll.

Saturday, July 7

Getty Image

Phoenix at Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

Prepare to have your mind blown out of you skull by this band of French electro-pop masters.

Sunday, July 8

Getty Image

Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era with The Underachievers and Flatbush Zombies at the SummerStage in Central Park [Tickets]

One of New York’s most compelling, hip-hop talents of the 2010’s is hitting Central Park with a bevy of new and upcoming attractions.