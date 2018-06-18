Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week.

Monday, June 18

Getty Image

Little Dragon @ Marty’s On Newport [Tickets]

Stars (with Shamir) @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]

Tuesday, June 19

Getty Image

Francis And The Lights @ Fonda Theatre [Sold Out]

Wednesday, June 20

Getty Image

Ne-Yo @ Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Sold Out]

Thursday, June 21

Uproxx Studios

Dawes @ Amoeba Music [Tickets]

Ludacris, DJ Z-Trip, LL Cool J, Ne-Yo, and Teyana Taylor @ Staples Center [Tickets]

Ness Nite (The RX Showcase) @ The Ace Hotel [RSVP]

Wale @ The Novo by Microsoft [Tickets]