All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

#The UPROXX Guide To LA
06.18.18 1 hour ago
Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week.

Monday, June 18

Little Dragon @ Marty’s On Newport [Tickets]
Stars (with Shamir) @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]

Tuesday, June 19

Francis And The Lights @ Fonda Theatre [Sold Out]

Wednesday, June 20

Ne-Yo @ Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Sold Out]

Thursday, June 21

Dawes @ Amoeba Music [Tickets]
Ludacris, DJ Z-Trip, LL Cool J, Ne-Yo, and Teyana Taylor @ Staples Center [Tickets]
Ness Nite (The RX Showcase) @ The Ace Hotel [RSVP]
Wale @ The Novo by Microsoft [Tickets]

