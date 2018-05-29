Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week.

Tuesday, May 29

MidJordan

Tory Lanez @ The Novo by Microsoft [Tickets]

Japandroids @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever [Sold Out]

Wednesday, May 30

Getty Image

Japandroids @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever [Sold Out]

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Lord Huron @ The GRAMMY Museum [Sold Out]

Rivers Cuomo @ Troubadour [Sold Out]