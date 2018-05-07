All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week.

Monday, May 7

Claire Vogel

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite @ Troubadour [Sold Out]
Houndmouth @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]

Tuesday, May 8

Getty Image

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite @ Troubadour [Sold Out]

Wednesday, May 9

Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite @ Troubadour [Sold Out]
Eleanor Friedberger (with Gun Outfit) @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]
Jónsi, Alex Somers, Paul Corley, and Jonsi & Alex @ Marciano Art Foundation [Sold Out]
Khalid @ The Greek Theatre [Tickets]

