All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week (May 14-20)

#U2 #Taylor Swift
05.14.18 1 hour ago
live music tonight los angeles

Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week.

Monday, May 14th

Polyvinyl

Pedro the Lion @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]

Tuesday, May 15th

David Edwards

Ariel Pink (with DIIV) @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club [Tickets]
Franz Ferdinand @ The Wiltern [Tickets]
U2 @ The Forum [Tickets]

Around The Web

TOPICS#U2#Taylor Swift
TAGScamila cabellofranz ferdinandlos angelesMGMTMODEST MOUSETAYLOR SWIFTTHE UPROXX GUIDE TO L.A.U2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 3 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP