Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of April 29.

Tuesday, April 30

Getty Image

Chromatics @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Synth-pop group Chromatics are kicking off the first date of their Double Exposure Tour with In Mirror in greater Los Angeles at The Observatory. Chromatics recently directed the music video for In Mirror’s single “Human.”

Wednesday, May 1

Getty Image

Madeintyo @ The Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Private Club Records’ most prominent star Madeintyo has blasted through the speakers at plenty of summer BBQ’s and packed out clubs with some of his popular hits such as “Uber Everywhere” and “Skateboard P.” The Hot 100 star began his Sincerely, Tokyo tour late last year with his brother 24hrs (formerly known as, Royce Rizzy) and it runs through the spring of 2019.

Thursday, May 2

Getty Image

Rae Sremmurd @ Fox Theatre [Tickets]

It’s almost been a year since rap duo Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd released their monster triple-disc effort SR3MM. The project boasted bangers such as “T’d Up” and “Hurt To Look.” In March, the “Black Beatles” rap stars told Essence magazine that they are working on two solo albums as well as a group album. For now, catch them throwing all of their energy on stage.

Juice Wrld @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

Juice Wrld‘s latest album Death Race For Love landed at No. 1 upon its release on Billboard 200 chart — a first for the Chicago “Lucid Dreams” star. He recently delivered a trippy, video game-esque music video for the album’s track “Fast.” His latest round of live shows in promotion of the project includes Ski Mask The Slump God as the opening act.

