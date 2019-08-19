All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

08.19.19 1 hour ago
live music tonight los angeles

Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of August 19.

Wednesday, August 21

Getty Image

August 08 @ Hi-Hat [Tickets]

Up-and-coming pop artist August 08 killed his stage set at 88rising: Head In The Clouds this past weekend, performing his most popular songs. He’s slated to be 88rising’s next breakout star and based on his performance at the annual festival it’s easy to see why.

Thursday, August 22

Getty Image

The Rolling Stones @ The Rose Bowl [Tickets]

The Rolling Stones are legends. The award-winning English rock band procured pop-culture staples such as “Satisfaction” and “Paint It Black.” Current members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood are still traveling the world performing their massive hits and land in Los Angeles this week.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The UPROXX Guide To LA
TAGSconcertslos angelesThe UPROXX Guide To LA
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP