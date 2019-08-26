Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of August 26.

Monday, August 26

Daniel Caesar @ The Greek Theatre [Tickets]

This summer, R&B singer Daniel Caesar released his sophomore album Case Study 01 which landed on the Billboard 200 charts, blessed with features from the likes of Pharrell Williams and John Mayer. No doubt about it, Daniel has a powerful, soul-shaking voice and his duet “Love Again” with Brandy off the album deserves to be heard live and in all its glory.

Tuesday, August 27

Blink-182 & Lil Wayne @ FivePoint Amphitheatre [Tickets]

Panic ensued when Lil Wayne threatened to pull out of his tour with Blink-182 during their Virginia stop in July. All is well now though and the nostalgic show with the Grammy Award-winning Young Money rapper and chart-topping “What’s My Age Again” rock band will go on.

Grace VanderWaal @ El Rey Theatre [Tickets]

Grace VanderWaal lit up the America’s Got Talent stage with her incredible vocals when she was only in the 6th grade. Now, at 15 years old, she’s keeping the momentum going with her singles “Stray” and “Ur So Beautiful” as well as her appearance on “Hideway”, for the animated adventure movie Wonder Park.

Wednesday, August 28

Grace VanderWaal @ El Rey Theatre [Tickets]

The Roots @ The Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

Legendary hip hop fixtures The Roots have enough good songs in the vault to perform anytime and anywhere. “Star” and “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu will forever be a delight, as well as the Grammy Award-winning song “Hang On In There” with John Legend.

Mannequin Pussy @ The Echo [Tickets]

Philly punk band Mannequin Pussy unleashed their project Patience this summer, the follow-up to 2016’s Romantic. In an interview with Uproxx, they declared that would be coming for Grammy Award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet with confidence. “I don’t have any ill will for them or anything,” Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice said. “I’m just saying, if it’s a battle of the bands, we would destroy them.”

Thursday, August 29

Burna Boy @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Burna Boy won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and has been touted as an artist who is next to blow. His song “Ye” off his project Outside blew up last year and this year, his tracks “Gbona” and “Pull Up” off African Giant continue to deliver all the vibes.