Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 23.

Friday, December 27

Dead & Company @ The Forum [Tickets]

Dead & Company may not have a full-length studio album out yet, but that’s not stopping former Grateful Dead member’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir along with bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and musician John Mayer from putting on packed out tours since 2015. This weekend, the band is booked back-to-back shows at the Los Angeles Forum.

Saturday, December 28

Roddy Ricch @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Compton’s Roddy Ricch is now a Grammy Award-nominated rap star for his work with the late Nipsey Hussle on “Racks In The Middle” and Mustard’s “Ballin.'” His debut project Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was released this month and its track “The Box” is already a viral sensation.

Dead & Company @ The Forum [Tickets]

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.