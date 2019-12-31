Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 30.

Tuesday, December 31

Megan Thee Stallion @ The Novo [Tickets]

Megan Thee Stallion completely took over 2019 with her Hot Girl Summer movement and she’s keeping the momentum going with a New Year’s Eve performance in Los Angeles. The Houston Hottie released her debut EP Fever earlier this year, boasting hits such as “Big Ole Freak” and the DaBaby-assisted single “Cash Sh*t.”

Guided By Voices @ Teragram Ballroom [Sold Out]

Indie rock band Guided By Voices is doing a short 5-city circuit going into the new year and their Los Angeles NYE show is already sold out. This year alone, the band unleashed three projects, Zeppelin Over China, Warp And Woof, and October’s release Sweating the Plague.

George Clanton @ Lodge Room [Tickets]

Electronic mastermind George Clanton, formerly known as Mirror Kisses, is kicking off New Years in Los Angeles. His synth-pop essence is sure to usher in 2020 with gracious and nostalgic vibes.