Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There's always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there's so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that's a problem you've faced, you're in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of February 10.

Tuesday, February 11

Young Dolph & Key Glock @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Young Dolph and Key Glock are the Memphis rap duo we can’t get enough of. Their 2019 release Dum And Dummer contained hits such as “Water On Water On Water” and “Back To Back.” Dolph and Glock land in Los Angeles this week to put on a dope performance.

Thursday, February 12

Tayla Parx @ The Mint [Tickets]

Tayla Parx is the talented rising singer-songwriter known for penning 2019 Billboard hits “Love Lies” by Khalid and Normani as well as “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande. Her debut album We Need To Talk was released last year, which features standout tracks “I Want You” and “Read Your Mind.”

Phora @ Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

California rapper Phora delivered his album Bury Me With Dead Roses last summer and his tour is still going strong. The former tattoo artist is currently making waves with songs such as “The Dream” and “Forgive Me.”