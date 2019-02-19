Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of February 18.

Tuesday, February 19

Florida Georgia Line @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Florida Georgia Line is fresh off a Grammy nomination for their hit song “Meant To Be” featuring Bebe Rexha as well as the recent release of their nostalgic new album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. Now, Bryan Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are embarking on a tour of the same name, which kicks off in Los Angeles presented by Spotify’s Hot Country Live. They were the streaming giant’s most-streamed country music act of 2018.

Thursday, February 21

Blueface @ The Echo [Tickets]

At this point, Los Angeles rapper Blueface is a certified, full-blown hip-hop star. The remix to the 22-year-old’s first Hot 100 hit “Thotiana” not only exists as a track featuring YG, but as of Saturday (Feb. 16) an official version featuring Cardi B was unleashed. Blueface shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to pack out his infamous “meat” shows and secure features from the likes of Drake.

Noname @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Noname is one of Chicago’s finest recording artists as both a rapper and poet. Many may be familiar with Noname’s music through Chance the Rapper, but over the past few years she’s graciously pushed forward to mainstream recognition, so now the light shines on her. Her critically-acclaimed debut album Room 25 was released independently last year and features the popular song “Blaxploitation.”

Moneybagg Yo @ The Belasco Theatre [Tickets]

Memphis trap star Moneybagg Yo delivered his first studio album Reset back in November. The album landed at the top of the Billboard charts upon its release and is home to his popular track “Say Na” with J. Cole. His latest single off Reset is “Lower Level” and it just got the visual treatment with a socio-poltical message aimed at America’s prison-industrial complex problem.