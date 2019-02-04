Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of February 4.

Tuesday, February 5

Van Morrison @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Van Morrison may be 73, but that’s not slowing the legendary musician from releasing new music. Last year he released two studio albums, You’re Driving Me Crazy and The Prophet Speaks. Both landed on the Billboard 200 charts. With a catalog that continues to grow and a catalog that carries staples such as “Into The Mystic,” it’s no wonder Morrison can still pack out venues.

Wednesday, February 6

Camila Cabello @ Orpheum Theater [Tickets]

Camila Cabello is now a Grammy-nominated pop star. Her debut studio album Camila is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, which airs Sunday, February 10. Camila landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and features bops such as “Havana” with Young Thug. The former Fifth Harmony member also opened up for Taylor Swift‘s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Thursday February 7

Pink @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Pink has built a reputation of putting together extravagant stage shows for her tours. Her Beautiful Trauma Tour promises just that: Lights, action and insane acrobatics. The album itself, Beautiful Trauma, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards.