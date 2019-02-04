All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

02.04.19 4 hours ago
live music tonight los angeles

Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of February 4.

Tuesday, February 5

Getty Image

Van Morrison @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Van Morrison may be 73, but that’s not slowing the legendary musician from releasing new music. Last year he released two studio albums, You’re Driving Me Crazy and The Prophet Speaks. Both landed on the Billboard 200 charts. With a catalog that continues to grow and a catalog that carries staples such as “Into The Mystic,” it’s no wonder Morrison can still pack out venues.

Wednesday, February 6

Getty Image

Camila Cabello @ Orpheum Theater [Tickets]

Camila Cabello is now a Grammy-nominated pop star. Her debut studio album Camila is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, which airs Sunday, February 10. Camila landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and features bops such as “Havana” with Young Thug. The former Fifth Harmony member also opened up for Taylor Swift‘s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Van Morrison @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Thursday February 7

Getty Image

Pink @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Pink has built a reputation of putting together extravagant stage shows for her tours. Her Beautiful Trauma Tour promises just that: Lights, action and insane acrobatics. The album itself, Beautiful Trauma, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The UPROXX Guide To LA
TAGSconcertslos angelesThe UPROXX Guide To LA

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 8 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 3 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP