Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of January 20.

Monday, January 20 Coldplay @ Hollywood Palladium [Sold Out] In support of LA Reform Jails, Grammy Award-winning rock band Coldplay is playing a show in Los Angeles and Compton’s own Boogie will also be there in support of the city. Coldplay’s album Everyday Life was released in November and landed on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 7. Wednesday, January 22 Earthgang @ The Fonda Theatre [Tickets] Atlanta hip-hop duo Earthgang released their Dreamville debut Mirrorland in November with tracks like “Up” and “Proud Of You” featuring Young Thug on the bill. Olu and WowGr8 are simply some of Dreamville’s best with some even comparing them to Outkast and here’s the opportunity to catch their essence live.

Thursday, January 23 Robert Glasper @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets] Grammy Award-winning musician Robert Glasper delivered his F*ck Yo Feelings mixtape last year, beaming with guest appearances from Yasiin Bey, Rapsody, Mick Jenkins, Denzel Curry, SiR, YBN Cordae, and Buddy. The Houston native is bringing The Robert Glasper Experiment to Los Angeles, right during Grammy week. Brandi Carlile @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets] Brandi Carlile boasts four Grammy nominations at this week’s 62nd Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album for production on Tanya Tucker’s While I’m Living and Song Of The Year for “Bring My Flowers Now.” Here’s an opportunity to catch the talented recording artist live. Friday, January 24 King Princess @ The Wiltern [Tickets] Brooklyn singer King Princess‘ debut studio album Cheap Queen was named as one of Uproxx’s The 35 Best Pop Albums of 2019 at No. 9 and was also ranked at No. 30 on The Best Albums of 2019 list. With tracks like “Prophet” and “1950,” King Princess has been taking over festival stages across the country from Coachella to Lollapalooza. Wyclef Jean @ The Miracle Theater [Tickets] Wyclef Jean released his ninth album Wyclef Goes Back To School Volume 1 last year and is currently on tour. The award-winning musician has plenty of hits under his belts such as hits like “Ready Or Not” with the Fugees and “911” with Mary J. Blige.