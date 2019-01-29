All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of January 28.

Wednesday, January 30

Getty Image

Elton John @ Staples Center [Tickets]

As one of the most influential pop icons this world has known, Sir Elton John has been blessing ears for over fifty ears with his magnificent catalogue of music. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is how the legendary pianist is offering fans a chance to experience him live before he carries on to the next chapter of his life.

Thursday, January 31

Getty Image

A$AP Rocky @ The Forum [Tickets]

A$AP Rocky‘s 2018 album Testing hit the top of the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. The Harlem rap star’s third studio album features fan favorite track “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” featuring Skepta and “ASAP Forever” with Moby. Now Rocky is jet setting across America for his Injured Generation tour and he wants all his fan to mosh safely.

Madeintyo @ The Fonda Theater [Tickets]

Private Club Records’ most prominent star Madeintyo’s music has blasted through the speakers at plenty of summer BBQ’s and packed out clubs with some of his popular hits such as “Uber Everywhere” and “Skateboard P.” The Hot 100 star began his Sincerely, Tokyo tour late last year with his brother 24hrs (formerly known as, Royce Rizzy) and it runs through the spring of 2019.

Joji @ El Rey Theater [Tickets]

The demand for 88rising’s Joji is high and he’s bringing in the new year with a tour. Last year, his debut studio album Ballads 1 entered at No. 1 Billboard‘s Top R&B/hip-hop charts. Many may know Joji as his silly, bigger-than-life Youtube personality FilthyFrank, but he’s since retired that persona and is taking his music career much more serious. Joji hits the stage in the City of Angels twice so look out for your ticket.

Friday, February 1

Elton John @ The Forum [Tickets]

Joji @ El Rey Theater [Sold Out]