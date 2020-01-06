Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of January 6.

Thursday, January 9

Kane Brown @ Staples Center [Tickets]

From “Used To Love You Sober” to “Lose It,” which one Male Video of the Year at the Country Music Awards, Kane Brown has proven to be one of Nashville’s greatest. Though his second studio album Experiment was released in 2018, the 26-year-old is still traveling the nation performing to massive crowds and this week he makes a stop in Los Angeles.

Saturday, January 11

Cashmere Cat @ 1720 [Tickets]

Before 2019 came to a close, international DJ Cashmere Cat released his project titled Princess Catgirl with “For Your Eyes Only” and “Emotions” as buzzing singles while reveling in the success of his past remix creation with Tory Lanez and Major Lazer for “With You.” The Norweigan star is known for rocking a crowd and lands in Los Angeles this week to deliver both.