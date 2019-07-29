Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of July 29.

Wednesday, July 31

Beast Coast @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

Joey Badass along with fellow Pro-Era members as well as members of Flatbush Zombies and the Underachievers unleashed their Escape From New York as Beast Coast in May and now they’re on tour as the follow-up to 2013’s Beast Coastal Tour. “Left Hand” is the Brooklyn collective’s first official collaborative track, so here’s a chance for fans to catch a performance of their songs together live for the first time ever.

Thursday, August 1

Rucci @ The Roxy [Tickets]

Los Angeles rapper Rucci just announced his debut album Tako’s Son is slated for release August 9. His popular slaps “Go Rucci” and “Light It Up” along with his latest release “La Bamba,” prove why he’s one of LA’s must-watch up-and-coming talents.