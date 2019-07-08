Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of July 8.

Tuesday, July 9

Billie Eilish @ Shrine Expo Hall [Tickets]

In 2015, Billie Eilish amassed a huge following when she uploaded “Ocean Eyes” to her Soundcloud. That following remains by her side (plus many more) as her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? hit streaming platforms in March. With songs like “Wish You Were Gay” and the pop-trap ditty “Bad Guy,” the 17-year-old burgeoning star is quickly asserting herself as one of the most celebrated teenage powerhouses to date.

Wednesday, July 10

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib @ The Novo [Tickets]

In June, Freddie Gibbs and producer Madlib unleashed their second collaborative project Bandana in a planned plot for a musical trilogy. Gangsta Gibbs and Madlib are now hitting cities across the country, giving fans a chance to catch the magic between these two live and in person.

Young Dolph @ Globe Theatre [Tickets]

Young Dolph’s Role Model is out now and the self-proclaimed King of Memphis is currently on tour pushing it. Role Model entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 15 and it features his best charting single, “Major” with Key Glock. Here’s a chance to catch Dolph perform some of his best hits live. Maybe he’ll bring out O.T. Genasis as a surprise guest to perform their banger “Cut It.”

Saturday, July 13

Bone Thugs N Harmony @ The Novo [Tickets]

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group Bone Thugs N Harmony are undisputable rap legends. Their impact has influenced a generation of rappers and lyricists who have borrowed their unique style and original way of spitting to their own benefit. It’s songs like “1st Of Tha Month,” “Crossroads” and “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” that will live on forever, and all of them seriously deserve to be experienced live.

