Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of June 10.

Monday, June 10

Rich The Kid @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Rich The Kid is the creator of popular mega-hit “New Freezer” featuring Kendrick Lamar and platinum-selling banger “Plug Walk.” His Billboard chart-topping album The World Is Yours 2 was released in March and now the Interscope-signee is headlining his own tour along with Quando Rando, Jay Critch, Nle Choppa and few of his other rap star friends.

Tuesday, June 11

YBN Cordae @ The Roxy [Tickets]

YBN Cordae originally gained recognition after he released a response to J. Cole’s “1985” track about the new generation of rappers titled, “Old N****s.” Cordae’s response was impressive and consequently went viral. Though he’s yet to put out a full body of work, tracks such as “Locationships” and “Have Mercy” are expected to make an appearance on his forthcoming debut album The Lost Boy. He’s also slated to join Logic on his fall tour.

Thursday, June 13

Weyes Blood @ Troubadour [Tickets]

Weyes Blood is bringing all the ethereal feels on her album Titanic Rising with the release of singles “Andromeda” and “Everyday.” The project landed at No. 1 on Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2019 So Far list and has been described as, “…an album wreathed in post-modern creation myths…” Just like her music, Weyes Blood’s performances are just as transformational live.

Imogen Heap @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

It’s been five years since “Hide and Seek” indie pop singer Imogen Heap released her last album Sparks and the singer-songwriter hasn’t toured America since the 2000s. It’s probably because she was too busy working with the likes of Taylor Swift on 1989, writing the music to Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, and sharing her innovative tech instrument, Mi.mu gloves, with Ariana Grande. Now, she’s back to the art of serenading fans with synthesizers and heavenly loops.

Little Simz @ The Echo [Tickets]

In March, English rap star Little Simz debuted her third studio album Grey Area which includes her progressive funk tracks “Offence” and “Boss.” The album is so good, it landed at No. 31 on Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2019 So Far list.

Mir Fontane @ Catch One [Tickets]

Mir Fontane is one of New Jersey’s latest rising talents. He recently released is project Who’s Watching The Kids 2 which contains the banger “Hide The Money” featuring DaBaby and track “On Mommy.” The 300 Entertainment signee is just getting started.