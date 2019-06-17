Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of June 17.

Tuesday, June 18

NLE Choppa @ Belasco Theatre [Tickets]

“Shotta Flow” rap artist NLE Choppa is only 16 years old and already being touted as hip-hop’s next big thing. In May, “Shotta Flow” made its way to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, striking a bidding war between labels that reached up to $3 million. Choppa’s slick rhymes combined with his playful dance moves always turns up his live performances and he rarely disappoints.

Hozier @ Hollywood Forever Cemetary [Sold Out]

Hozier‘s 2013 hit smash “Take Me To Church” was so good it was certified six-times platinum and granted the Irish singer-songwriter mainstream notoriety. In March, the talented musician released his second studio album Wasteland, Baby!, which made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Wednesday, June 19

Lion Babe @ El Rey Theatre [Tickets]

R&B duo Lion Babe released their second album Cosmic Wind in March, embarking on their U.S. tour which lands in Los Angeles for a performance at El Rey Theatre this week. Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman’s intoxicating blend of neo-soul and electronica always provide for an illustrious live performance experience.

Thursday, June 20

Xavier Wulf @ The Novo [Tickets]

Xavier Wulf is an underground hip-hop icon at this point and he comes with a cult following as loyal as they come. The Memphis-bred rapper has the ability to get the crowd raging at extraordinarily rock star levels and with hard banging joints such as “Thunder Man” and “Cold Front,” why not? His latest project Battlestar x Part 1 was released in February with five new tracks from the Hollow Squad leader.

Mary J. Blige @ Staples Center [Tickets]

It’s BET Awards weekend which means plenty of live performances for the BET Experience. Among them include Mary J. Blige hitting the stage with up-and-coming R&B acts H.E.R., Summer Walker, and Bri Steves.