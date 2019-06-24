Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of June 24.

Monday, June 24

Getty Image

Kim Petras @ Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Kim Petras has been releasing a bevy of new singles from “Got My Number” to “Personal Hell” ahead of her debut album Clarity releasing June 27. The pop singer is out on her own headlining Broken Tour after hitting a few cities on Troye Sivan’s tour last year.

Tuesday, June 25

Getty Image

Khalid @ Staples Center [Tickets]

Khalid‘s distinguished soul-hitting vocals really sets him apart from the music industry’s sudden love-of-R&B gold rush. His debut album American Teen was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards last year and his platinum-selling single “Location” got a nod for Best R&B Song. In April, he gave fans his sophomore effort Free Spirit which includes the warm track “Better.”

Freddie Gibbs @ Roxy Theatre [Tickets]

Freddie Gibbs has been coming with the heaters lately and his collaborative project Bandana with celebrated producer Madlib is slated for a June 28. This is as hip-hop as it gets.

Kim Petras @ Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Thursday, June 27

Getty Image

Freddie Gibbs @ Roxy Theatre [Tickets]

Friday, June 28

Getty Image

Nav @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

XO recording artist Nav‘s sophomore effort Bad Habits entered at No. 1 on the Billboard charts upon his release and he recently gave credit to Drake and The Weeknd for opening the doors for Canadian artists to flourish in an interview with Variety. Not to mention, the album was executive produced by the XO head and their collaborative track “Price On My Head” is an absolute banger.

Saturday, June 29

Getty Image

Anderson .Paak @ The Forum [Tickets]

Always count on Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals to bring the good vibes and invigorating energy to live performance sets. The funk that permeates from his latest release Ventura includes “Make It Better” featuring Smokey Robinson and the West Coast artist also holds a treasure trove of previously released bangers such as “Tints” featuring Kendrick Lamar. These songs need to be heard live.

Sunday, June 30

Getty Image

Machine Gun Kelly @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Machine Gun Kelly is gearing up release Hotel Diablo this summer, the follow-up to 2017’s Bloom. Though MGK has been making plenty of on-screen appearances in films such as Netflix’s Bird Box and Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, he’s still managing to make time to not only hit the studio, bit to hit the tour circuit as well.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.