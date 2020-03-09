Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of March 9.

Wednesday, March 11 Tame Impala @ The Forum [Tickets] Tame Impala shared The Slow Rush on Valentine’s Day with dreamy cuts such as “One More Hour” and “Breathe Deeper.” The indie rock band’s song “Same Ol’ Mistakes” was inspiring enough for Rihanna to cover on her album Anti and Kevin Parker’s psychedelic experiment continues to cross over into mainstream acclaim. Saturday, March 15 The Strokes @ The Forum [Tickets] The Strokes made their return to the stage summer of 2019 at Bilbao BBK Live in Spain and now they are making their way to Los Angeles, this week. The prominent band will also be bringing King Princess along as the evening’s opener.