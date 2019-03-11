Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of March 11.

Monday, March 11

Muse @ The Forum [Tickets]

Grammy Award-winning English rock band Muse’s eighth studio album Simulation Theory debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 upon its release with hits such as “Something Human” and “Dig Down” in tow. Simulation Theory is a consummate whisk of ’80s pop culture and futuristic sonics, something Muse does very well. Fans will get a chance to experience Muse’s modern marvel live when the trio lands in the City of Angles for a performance at The Forum.

Thursday, March 14

Jay Critch @ The Roxy [Tickets]

The Hood’s Favorite Jay Critch is making waves right now as one of New York’s rising rap stars. The 21-year-old lyricist is just getting started and has already leveled up to performances at Hollywood’s historic venue The Roxy. Signed to Rich the Kid’s Rich Forever imprint, the burgeoning topliner has been steadily producing slaps like “Ego” and the Harry Fraud-produced banger “Thousand Ways.”

Jamey Johnson @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Beloved country music star and talented songwriter Jamey Johnson hasn’t released a full-length album since 2012’s Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran. With a track record as respected as Johnson’s, it’s only natural for him to take his lengthy repertoire of great music across America to be heard live and in-person.

Friday, March 15

Jade Novah @ The Mint [Tickets]

Jade Novah’s angelic voice is soothingly wrapped all over her latest release “All Blue,” a signal that the Youtube cover star is ready to step out into her own after working with the likes of Missy Elliott and Rihanna. Though there’s no set date for her forthcoming album, it’s guaranteed to be a dreamy chasm of R&B goodness affixed with pure vocals.

Saturday, March 16

James Blake @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Assume Form is the latest from English singer-songwriter James Blake, which immediately entered the Billboard 200 charts following its release. Uproxx described the project as “…emotionally forthcoming, but those emotions are full of love and hope.” Blake even got the blessing of hip-hop’s resident introverted luminary, Andre 3000, to hop on a track off the album. Additionally, Blake’s signature vocals can also be heard on Travis Scott’s Astroworld cut “Stop Trying To Be God.”

Action Bronson @ The Novo [Tickets]

Flushing, New York’s own Action Bronson is selling out venues in the name of his recently released album White Bronco. Queens’ Meyhem Lauren and Long Island’s Roc Marciano are slated to open up for the culinary rapper for the tour.